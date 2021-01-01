Advertisement
Showcase the wonderful textures inspired by nature by displaying Mixed Greenery Bundle! This bundle of flowers is wrapped in jute string, and it features a variety of different leaf and blade types from jagged to wavy. The leaves vary slightly in green tones, and the bundle is completed with white, pollen-looking flower buds for added texture. Display the bundle as-is or incorporate the stems throughout your own floral creation. Dimensions (Varies Upon Shaping): Full Length: 17" Stem Length: 6 5/8" Width: 11"