Buy 13" Mixed Ficus, Fittonia & Berry in Floral Vase at Michaels. com. The lifelike dark and green berries of this artificial mixed ficus and fittonia plant are mingled in the rich, light green leaves, all bursting from the included printed vase. The lifelike dark and green berries of this artificial mixed ficus and fittonia plant are mingled in the rich, light green leaves, all bursting from the included printed vase. At only 13 inches tall, you can easily settle this on your work desk or on a low bookshelf in your bedroom next to your favorite classic books. Details: Green 12" x 12" x 13" Synthetic material Includes floral vase Maintenance-free greenery For indoor use | 13" Mixed Ficus, Fittonia & Berry in Floral Vase By Nearly Natural in Green | Michaels®