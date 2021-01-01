Mixed Alstroemeria Bouquet

This cosmically colorful mixed alstroemeria arrangement is out-of-this-world! Overflowing with orange, yellow, blush and lavender alstroemerias, this bouquet truly a statement piece. Delivered in a wonderful red orange vase by a local florist, the colorful hue adds a personal touch to your gift. Send these discount flowers to say thank you, I'm thinking of you, get well, happy birthday and more! You can write your card to fit the occasion. Just imagine how amazing their favorite dining table or desk will look with this beautiful centerpiece as the main attraction! Details: Yellow Alstroemeria Orange Alstroemeria Purple Alstroemeria Blood Orange Gathering Vase Glass Vase