From ohana depot
Ohana Depot Mixed Brown 9-Piece Wicker Patio Combo Conversation Set with Sunbrella Tuscan Cushions
Create a beautiful outdoor seating area you have always dreamed of with Ohana 9-piece Outdoor Combo Sectional Set with Seating and Chaise Lounge Chairs. Constructed from a lightweight aluminum frame and hand woven from the top quality PE resin wicker, it is designed to withstand the elements. Weather resistant cushions are available in vibrant colors. Modular design is configurable to suit your needs. No assembly required enjoy right out of the box.