MIXCUT Keyboard and Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest Ergonomic Support, Memory Foam Set with Non Slip PU Base for Office, Gaming, Computer, Laptop and Mac.

??Comfortable Memory Foam? Made of Memory Foam, the fabric of the surface is super soft, slow bounces back and not easy to out of shape provides comfortable and elastic support to wrist. Upgraded size: The keyboard wrist support and the mouse pad with wrist rest can perfectly and nicely fit most keyboard, mouse and palm size, improve hand and wrist posture, avoid joint and wrist problems and release your elbows and shoulder stress for long hours of use on the computer. Non Slip Rubber Base: No-slip PU undersurface firmly grips the desktop, the mouse pad could lay flat and stay in place firmly with no unwanted slipping around to offer you stable operation. Ergonomic design: The ergonomic special wave design have more cushion added and enlarged in size offers ergo support to reduces your wrist stress and repetitive motion disorders. Wide Application: Wrist support tool combo fit most computers, notebooks, mouse, improve hand and wrist posture, Perfect wrist & hand fatigue rel