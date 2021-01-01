Mix Modular Vegan Leather Ottoman by Gus Modern - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (ECMOMXOT-veglic)

Style and sustainability coexist gracefully in the elegant Mix Modular Vegan Leather Ottoman from Gus Modern. It pleases the eye in its tasteful modern form. Sourced from socially and environmentally forests, solid hardwood makes the durable internal framework of the piece. A layer of upcycled cushioning creates a pleasant buffer with French-seam stitched surface on top. Made in an innovative process using upcycled apple pomace and complementary binders, Vegan Appleskin Leather wraps the symmetrical form in a classic aesthetic underlined by its durability and soft, smooth feel. The piece is great as a standalone or part of spacious arrangements in unison with the Mix collection. Based in Toronto, the Gus* Modern team designs and manufactures affordable, modern furniture. Inspired by simple forms and honest materials, Gus* Modern combines classic styles with modern details for everyday living. From the simple two-by-four and construction I-Beam, to the useful Miter Box, the Gus* Modern team delights in the simplicity of everyday objects.As a result, the Gus* Modern portfolio includes furniture, accent pieces, and accessories that mix the elegant with the industrial. Mirroring the great modernists of the past, Gus* Modern strives to combine great design and practical purpose for use in the present. With pieces for living areas, dining rooms and home offices, Gus* Modern continues to build a following of young modernists who like to live stylishly and comfortably. Color: Black.