Deconovo Mix and Match Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtians Dark Grey 2 Panels with Mesh White Sheer Window Curtains for Girls Room, 52x84 Inch

Premium Curtain Set: These blackout curtains and the sheer panels are all made of 100 percent premium quality polyester. The combination of these 2 pairs of curtains creates a distinguished look to your decoration. UNIQUE BLENDING: Mix and match these draperies to have a room darkening effect, and keep the sun away from the room. You can also let the sheer curtains stand on their own to let in a filtered sunlight and mild wind. These curtain panels serve in any occasion, they are hanged to be either functional or decorative. FUNCTIONAL SET: The mix and match of the blackout curtains are thermal insulated, they act as temperature regulating curtains by keeping the heat out on hot days and keep the heat in on cold days. They provide warmth temperature anytime and the sheer panels embellish the set. PACKAGE CONTENT: There are 2 white curtain panels with Moroccan pattern and 2 white sheer panels per package. Each curtain has 6/8 anti rust stainless silver grommets. Grommets are 1. 6-inch in inner diameter and the exterior diameter is about 2. 4 inches. For convenience, these are machine washable. Wash below 86F. Gentle cycle, do not bleach, and do not tumble dry, warm iron. Do not use fabric softener to protect the fabric