Trademark Fine Art 'Mix And Match' Canvas Art by Annelein Beukenkamp

Artist: Annelein BeukenkampSubject: FloralStyle: Modern &ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features pink and blue flowers in a vase.My watercolors and approach to painting are constantly evolving. I truly enjoy the beautiful way the pigments mingle and interact on the crisp white paper. Watercolor is my joy and passion and still has so much to teach me. I am a signature member of the Vermont Watercolor Society and have won several awards at various venues across the state. I participate in many yearly group and juried shows, some of which have included the Stratton Arts Festival, Envisioned in a Pastoral setting, Shelburne Farms, Art on the Mountain, Haystack, Reflections on Basin Harbor and Art in the Round Barn, Waitsfield. My favorite subject matter continues to be those ever colorful and varied flowers. They take well to the medium and allow me to stretch my palette to its fullest capacity. I strive to capture a blooms’ “essence”, not its exact reproduction. I think the reason I enjoy painting all those blossoms, stems from my childhood in the Netherlands, driving by field after field of explosive color on my way to my grandmother’s house. My paintings can be seen at various galleries across the state and recently I have had several of my images reproduced as limited edition Giclee prints. My watercolors are in private and corporate collections across the globe. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.