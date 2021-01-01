Miter Joint LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Accord Lighting - Color: Brown - Finish: Natural - (493L.6)

Handcrafted in Brazil, the Miter Joint LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Accord Lighting is a refined modern piece with generous illuminating properties. Miter lays over ones ceiling in an ultra-low profile. Its sleek geometric form complements the crisp edge of the homes architectural lines. Made in a natural wood veneer, the piece draws the eyes in the richness of its finished surface. Light is accompanied by an acrylic diffuser to bring one a glare-free experience. Light filters through the opaque material, giving rooms a clean and uniform glow. Known for its modern wooden luminaries, Accord Lighting is an award-winning brand best known for its forward-thinking custom designs and unmatched attention to detail. Based in Brazil, Accord Lighting produces custom fixtures that combine hand craftsmanship with the latest production technology. Notable Accord Lighting collections range from its Stecche Di Legno collection that features mid-century modern wooden table and floor lamps to its contemporary Clean line of fixtures that includes linear wood sconces and support multiple color temperatures. Shape: Square. Color: Brown. Finish: Imbuia