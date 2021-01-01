A timeless classic, the Mitchell Sectional is a remarkable addition to any patio or outside space. The handsome dark brown all-weather wicker sits atop a hand-painted aluminum base, giving the piece an enduring style. A coordinating coffee table is included with the set, featuring a wicker bottom shelf for storage and a hand-painted faux-wood aluminum tabletop. Sizable cushions are covered in 100% outdoor polyester fabric and constructed with a soft top layer wrapped around a high density foam core, designed to bounce back after years of use. Mitchell includes a right arm loveseat, a left arm loveseat, one armless chair, one corner chair, and a coffee table. AAvailable in your choice of fabric colors. One year limited warranty. Corner seat 31.5H x 33W x 33D inches, Armless chair 31.5H x 22W x 33D inches, Loveseat 31.5H x 47.5W x 33D inches, Coffee Table 18.5H x 42W x 22D inches. Leisure Made Mitchell Woven Outdoor Sectional with Red Cushion(S) and Aluminum Frame Polyester | 254988-RED