Mitchell Rustic Industrial Walnut Wood and Fabric Metal Platform Bed - Full - Gray - Baxton Studio

The Mitchell full size platform bed combines solid wood, metal and upholstery into a modern piece of bedroom furniture. Constructed of solid wood frame and finished in walnut Arcacia veneer, the Mitchell is built to last. The bed frame is designed to be striking and bold, while allowing the wood to float. Featuring angular industrial details, the dark bronze powder coated steel legs help to give structure and form to the piece while the upholstered headboard, overly padded and with grid-tufting design provides a comfortable leaning support for your backrest. The walnut veneered wood frame looks stunning against the metal frame while having a strong contrast against the gray upholstered headboard. This combination makes the Mitchell platform bed an industrial icon. It will be a perfect piece of furniture for an industrial, modern or minimalist interior. Made in Malaysia, the Mitchell requires assembly.