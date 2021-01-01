Linon Mitchell Kitchen Cart with Granite Top, 36 inches High, White

Clean, simplistic, and versatile, the Linon Kitchen Cart seamlessly fits in any kitchen interior. Keep your cleaning towels nearby for unexpected messes with the towel bar, or open the top drawer and lower cabinet to reveal ample storage space for cooking utensils and dishes. Durable caster wheels with locking capabilities allow you to move this kitchen island from room to room with ease, while a granite tabletop and open shelf work to create the perfect display space to spotlight books, hors d'oeuvres, and more. Can accommodate compact microwave ovens.