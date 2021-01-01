Design Toscano Mistress of Spring Bonded Marble Statue

Usher in your own endless spring with this amazingly detailed sculpture in the ornate Art Nouveau style. Originally done as an advertising poster by Czech painter and decorative artist Alphonse Mucha, our Basil Street Gallery artists have translated each lock of flowing hair and soft curve of his long-limbed beauty into three dimensions. Everything from this springtime maiden's gossamer gown to the oversized crocuses at her feet have materialized as a dimensional masterpiece cast in bonded marble resin. Even the details are painstakingly hand polished to bring out the sparkling stone luster and make this an instant heirloom for home or gallery! 7.5"Wx5.5"Dx15"H. 3 lbs.Hand-cast collectible using real crushed marble bonded with museum quality resin for your home galleryEach piece is individually hand-finished by our artisansExclusive to the Design Toscano brand and perfect for your home or gardenUsher in your own endless spring with this amazingly detailed sculpture in the ornate Art Nouveau style. Originally done as an advertising poster by Czech painter and decorative artist Alphonse Mucha, our Basil Street Gallery artists have translated each lock of flowing hair and soft curve of his long-limbed beauty into three dimensions. Everything from this springtime maiden's gossamer gown to the oversized crocuses at her feet have materialized as a dimensional masterpiece cast in bonded marble resin. Even the details are painstakingly hand polished to bring out the sparkling stone luster and make this an instant heirloom for home or gallery! 7.5"Wx5.5"Dx15"H. 3 lbs.