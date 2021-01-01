23.3 oz. Mistletoe Footed Cereal Bowl

Celebrate this Holiday season with a timeless look from designer Molly Hatch. This collection is sure to impress all your guests.Features:Made From StonewareHoliday MotiffBowl Type: Cereal BowlSet Size_Old: 4Set Size: 4Pieces Included: 4 BowlsAdditional Items Included: No Additional ItemsPrimary Material: StonewareMaterial Details: Color: WhiteShape: CirclePattern: Does Not ApplyRim Detail: Color RimPedestal Base: NoHandles: NoFinish: GlossyEnameled: NoHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasStyle: TraditionalProduct Care and Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeProduct Care: Dishwasher Safe: YesMicrowave Safe: YesOven Safe: NoMaximum Temperature: Scratch Resistant: YesChip Resistant: NoStackable: YesFreezer Safe: NoLead Free: YesFood Safe: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCountry of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCommercial Dishwasher Safe: Commercial Oven Safe: Commercial Microwave Safe: Non-Toxic: BPA Free: YesPFOA Free: PTFE Free: YesSpefications:NSF Certified: FIRA Certified: GreenSpec: ISO 14000 Certified: TAA Compliant: UL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoFDA Approved: ISO 9001 Certified: SCS Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoSOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCertifications: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: Fire Rated: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Height - Top to Bottom: 4Width at Top - Side to Side: 6Length at Top - Front to Back: 6Length at Base - Front to Back: Individual Bowl Weight: 1.4Individual Bowl Capacity (Oz): 23.3Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No