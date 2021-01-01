Mist Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley - Color: Grey - Finish: Titanium - (1225TT)

The Mist Outdoor Wall Light from Hinkley Lighting showcases contemporary design with premium materials and a luxury aesthetic. The shade is made from seeded glass encased in a clear acrylic cylinder, giving the piece a look like bubbling water, or, perhaps, champagne. This shade is surrounded by an aluminum frame, which, in addition to providing a streamlined and seamless appearance, gives it the strength to endure despite harsh weather conditions. The light shines down from the top of the cylindrical shade, illuminating decks or entryways with dazzling illumination. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Titanium