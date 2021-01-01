Mission Style 3-Shelf Bookcase-Espresso

Add storage and style to your space with the 3 Tier Mission Style Shelf. This elegant shelf captures the iconic Mission style, with a flat, graceful beveled top and tall, slatted sides. The 3 tier storage shelf is crafted from sturdy wood materials, stained with an elegant dark espresso finish. The spacious design features two open shelves and two support beams for enhanced durability. At 29.5" L x 12" W x 33.5" H, it commands presence without being overpowering, making as ideally suited for both the home and the executive office. The wooden floor shelf requires assembly before use.