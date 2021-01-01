Shop Walker Edison 18" Mission Storage Side Table at Michaels. com. Make cleanup even easier with this mission-style side table in your living room or office. Make cleanup even easier with this mission-style side table in your living room or office. The rattan basket is perfect for tucking books, remotes, or electronic accessories out of sight. Use the lower shelf for cozy blankets during movie nights or easy access to family photo albums. You can trust the warp-resistant MDF wood and durable laminate build for its long-lasting quality. Pair with the matching entry and coffee tables for a complete, rustic set. Details: Available in multiple colors 19.25" x 18" x 25.75" Includes rattan basket 2 shelves Made with MDF material | Walker Edison 18" Mission Storage Side Table in Espresso | 19.25" x 18" x 25.75" | Michaels®