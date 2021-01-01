From designers fountain
Designers Fountain Mission Ridge 4-Light Warm Mahogany Wall Mount Vanity Light
Mission Hills wall mounted fixtures are a modern take on a beautiful, classic mission style design that features bold lines, striking details, and framed backplate. The warm mahogany finish and goldenrod glass shades add sophistication to the fixture and a warm diffuse to the light. These wall lights are built from steel and certified for damp locations to last for years to come. They install easily in the up or down facing positions.