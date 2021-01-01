From nostalgic warehouse
Mission Privacy Door Knob with Keyhole Egg & Dart Long Plate
Advertisement
With its distinctive repeating border detail, as well as floral crown and foot, the Mission Privacy Door Knob with Egg and Dart Plate resonates grand style and is the ideal choice for larger doors. Pair this with Nostalgic Warehouse's mission door knob and its inlaid step design to create a truly unique look. All mission door knobs are forged brass for durability and beauty. Finish: Antique Pewter, Backset: 2-3/4”