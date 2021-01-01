Mission Oak Microfiber Sofa, Olive

Weston Home Features classic mission style, soft and comfort microfiber Sofa. This Weston Home Mission Sofa is constructed with sturdy Asian rubberwood, great furniture to be display on any room decor. Add style and lots of comfy seating when you put this Mission Sofa in your living room, den or TV room. Casual Mission style looks great with many styles of decor, and the solid Asian rubberwood construction will last for years of use. Features durable Fabric that is removable cushions. Assembly required; hardware included.