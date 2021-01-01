Convenience Concepts Mission Glass End Table

Refresh your home decor with the Mission Glass End Table by Convenience Concepts. Boasts a classical style with a contemporary twist, that will not go unnoticed by your family or guests. Dressed in two tiers, it offers plenty of storage and display space for all your entertainment essentials. Ideal for your living room, home study or entryway, this accent piece?s versatility has no limits. Beautifully designed with shelves crafted from clear tempered glass and a frame welded from metal, its sturdiness and easy maintenance is certain. Not only is this unit easy on the eyes but it is also easy to assemble as it requires only 3 steps. This multifunctional two-tier table can be paired with additional items from the Mission Collection by Convenience Concepts. Each sold separately.