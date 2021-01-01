Mission 1 Drawer Console Table White - Breighton Home

Instantly optimize your storage and display space by bringing home the Mission 1 Drawer Console Table with Shelves by Breighton Home. Offers three ample shelves, enough for all your beloved mementos and one drawer for those unsightly essentials. The drawer is accompanied by roller style metal drawer slides, to help you open and close the drawer smoothly. Do not forget about the signature style side frames, they give this piece its sleek look and contemporary style. Crafted from MDF and finished in a non lead based paint, this accent unit was built for durability. Add to your entryway, hall or living room and enjoy its endless versatility. Allow this furniture to be a staple in your home right after delivery with its simple 9 step assembly. This multifunctional table is available in multiple finishes. Pair with more items from the Mission Collection by Breighton Home. Each sold separately. Color: White.