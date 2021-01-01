Miskell 61" H x 21" W x 13.8" D Shelving Unit

Unlike solid wood shelves that collect dust and debris, this shelving unit boasts an open, wired frame that is specifically designed to increase visibility and ventilation. The shelf is constructed of robust steel offering both contemporary charm and supreme durability. A steel wire shelf that works just about anywhere! With no tools required to install, you can set it right out of the package. Great for the home or office, use it in the kitchen to organize pots and pans. Or use this metal shelf in the living room to keep the collection of your favorite books and magazines neatly organized. This steel wire shelf also can be placed in the garage and basement to organize extension cords, hardware, and tools, buckets of paint. It’s incredibly useful in a warehouse to store your products or in the office room for documents and supplies. Each shelf can store up to 50 lbs when evenly distributed. No tools are required to install, so you can easily set it up right out of the box. Finish: Gray