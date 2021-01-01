Nostalgic Warehouse MISFLR_DD_NK Fleur Non-Turning Two-Sided Lever Set with Mission Rose Antique Brass Leverset Dummy Set

Nostalgic Warehouse MISFLR_DD_NK Fleur Non-Turning Two-Sided Lever Set with Mission Rose Dummy Set Function: Dummy sets have no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy sets are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a dummy "set" so it comes with both the interior and exterior handles. Pair this with passage or keyed door hardware for a complete double door solution.Features:Constructed of solid forged brass for lasting durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by a 5 year limited warrantyADA compliantSpecifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" - 1-3/4"Handing: Left, Reversible, RightHandle Length: 4-3/8"Handle Projection: 2-1/4"Trim Width: 2-1/2"Trim Height: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 2.85 lbs Antique Brass