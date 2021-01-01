Mischa Outdoor 3 Piece Seating Group with Cushions

The set comes with an extra thick and high-resilient cushion for seat and back. You will get excellent comfort if you sit on the sofa. With hidden zipper, the covers of seat and back cushion are easy to be taken off and washed if it gets stained or dirty. You can create a private corner to have rest and talk to your friends freely. What's more, each piece of their set is independent so that they can be rearranged based on your preference. And the set can be placed both in outdoor and indoor to be a great decor.