From berghoff
BergHOFF Miscellaneous Kitchen Tools Multi - Silver Multicolor 15-Piece Knife Set
Advertisement
Silver Multicolor 15-Piece Knife Set. Add a splash of color to your kitchen with this hearty knife seat boasting matching sheaths and two pairs of shears to build your cooking collection. Includes one 7'' bread knife, one 7.5'' chef's knife, one 7.5'' carving knife, one 7'' sandwich knife, one 6.75'' santoku knife, 3.5'' paring knife, one pair of kitchen shears, one pair of herb shears and seven sheaths (15 pieces total)Stainless steel / plasticHand washImported