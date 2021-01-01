Nostalgic Warehouse MISCED_MRT_214_KH Vintage Crystal Egg and Dart Vintage Skeleton Key Retrofit Door Knob Set with Mission Rose Timeless Bronze

Nostalgic Warehouse MISCED_MRT_214_KH Vintage Crystal Egg and Dart Vintage Skeleton Key Retrofit Door Knob Set with Mission Rose Skeleton Entry Set: A skeleton entry set has a locking device operated by a large toothed skeleton key. They are traditionally used where additional security is needed but are primarily aesthetic, providing a rustic appearance. They are not recommended for use with a front entrance.Features:Beautifully finished to complement your decorCrafted of high quality crystal and solid brass for lasting durabilityWorks with many original (pre-1950s) locksEasily reversible handing for your convenienceComes with 2 traditional style skeleton keysMortise lock body fits most older style interior mortised doorsAll necessary mounting hardware in includedIncludes a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies—producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands—solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion.Specifications:Backset: 2-1/4"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleKnob Height: 2-1/4"Knob Width: 2-1/4"Keyway: SkeletonProduct Weight: 4 lbs.Material: Solid Brass and Crystal Skeleton Key Timeless Bronze