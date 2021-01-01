Mirabelle MIRSKA6032 60" X 32" Acrylic Air Bathtub for Drop In or Undermount Installations with Reversible Blower and Drain Assembly Biscuit Tub Air

Mirabelle MIRSKA6032 60" X 32" Acrylic Air Bathtub for Drop In or Undermount Installations with Reversible Blower and Drain Assembly Mirabelle MIRSKA6032 Features:Constructed of acrylicCovered under Mirabelle's 5 year limited warrantyTub features 56 Channel fed air jetsVariable-speed blower with graduated power settings for air massageReversible blower provides 20 minute purge cycle to dry air channelTub designed for drop in and undermount installationsTextured slip-resistant bottomReversible drain with round overflowMirabelle MIRSKA6032 Specifications:Height: 19.5" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Length: 60" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Width: 32" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Basin Bottom Length: 44-9/10" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Bottom Width: 22-3/10" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Capacity (Gallons): 53Installation Type: Drop In or UndermountDrain Placement: ReversibleBlower Placement: Reversible Drop-In Biscuit