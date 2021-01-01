From everly hart collection
Everly Hart Collection Mirrors, White
This large round wall mirror lends clean, simple style with nautical inspired design like it's jute rope hanging rope and porthole shape Framed in a sleek iron frame, this mirror is finished in a brushed light gray with gold trim 3 ply jute rope offers style and functionality measuring 57 inches long with metal attachment accents While you can use the rope to display on any wall surface, it also features industrial hangers on the back for extra security Oversized mirror measures 30 inches in diameter and 2 inches deep making it a ship-worthy statement piece