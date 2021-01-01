Marley Forrest Mirrored Wall Shelf

This floating shelf is a contemporary piece featuring stepped mirrored layers. Each mirrored panel is beveled adding to its style and beauty. This mirrored shelf does more than just hold stuff. Because it is mirrored, it beautifully displays and reflects each piece you put on it like a showcase for art. The shelf is a perfect accent piece for an entryway, bathroom, bedroom or any room in your home. Hardware is affixed to the back of the shelf so it is ready to hang right out of the box.