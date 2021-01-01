From stylecraft
31" Mirrored 3 Drawer Chest Satin Black - StyleCraft
Advertisement
This 31" Mirrored 3 Drawer Chest Satin Black from the Signature Collection by StyleCraft Home Collection is finished in satin black MDF board and wood solids with a powder coated golden brass metal base. Its showcase feature is a series of beveled mirror doors with a channel brass overlay that give it a distinctly contemporary feel. Place it wherever you need extra storage, like the bedroom or foyer. This piece exemplifies superior product design and great styling. It will pair well with contemporary styling.