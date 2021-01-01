Mirror Defogger 18in x 26in Oval

Start your day with a clear view. Install a WarmlyYours ClearlyYou™ Mirror Defogger to prevent your bathroom mirror from steaming up while you bath or shower. By gently heating the reflective surface, mirror defoggers prevent condensation, giving you a clear view and eliminating the need to clean streaks caused by wiping the mirror by hand. With self-adhesive backings and pre-attached power leads, WarmlyYours ClearlyYou™ Mirror Defoggers are easy to install and conveniently connect to your bathroom's 120V lighting circuit. The mirror defoggers use a minimal amount of energy and are available in a variety of shapes and sizes. This 18” X 26” oval mirror defogger is ideal for medium-sized decorative mirrors. Not suitable for installation in the shower.