KENNETH COLE NEW YORK Miro Solid 2-Piece Light Gray Cotton Blend Twin Duvet Cover Set

Made thoughtfully and sustainably, the Kenneth Cole Miro collection is made from a fiber that comes from tree pulp. Blended with premium cotton, it has a super slick and soft hand, and is cool to the touch. Available in white, light grey, and a beautiful dark grey, this duvet is sure to compliment any bedroom. Tailored to perfection, this luxurious set will easily elevate any bedroom. Twin duvet cover set includes: one duvet cover (86 in. L x 68 in. W) and one standard sham (21 in. L x 27 in. W). Full/Queen duvet cover set includes: one duvet cover (92 in. L x 88 in. W) and two standard shams (21 in. L x 27 in. W). King duvet cover set includes: one duvet cover (92 in. L x 107 in. W) and two king shams (21 in. L x 37 in. W). Color: Light Gray.