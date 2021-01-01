From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Mirimyn Storage Accent Cabinet with Four Lattice Doors, One Size , Blue
Put your love of shabby chic style on display with this wonderfully versatile cabinet. Adding to the charm of its distressed vintage paint finish: glass-inlay doors with a “free form” lattice design that's delightfully different. Adjustable shelved storage is abundantly practical, be it in a dining room, bedroom or entryway. Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Features: Adjustable Shelves, Removable Shelves, Quick ShipNumber of Doors: 4Measurements: 68.5 Width/Inches, 15.88 Depth/Inches, 37.88 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 173 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 70% Wood, 20% Veneer, 10% GlassFinish: PaintedWood Finish: PaintedNumber of Shelves: 2Care: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: Farmhouse, ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Imported