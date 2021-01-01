Mirimo Yoyo Memory Foam Bath Mat Peach/Mint - Deny Designs

Make your feet happy. The Deny Designs bath mat is crafted from a plush memory foam so your feet will have a soft place to land and all the cushy support they crave. On the front is your favorite design selected from our catalog of curated picks and on the back is a non-slip surface so wet post-shower floors will be no problem. They're the perfect size for outside the tub or underneath a vanity sink. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide Pattern: Fruit.