Miriam Wool Throw Pillow

Features:Technique: WovenProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowAnimals: Nautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: 100% WoolCover Material Details: 100% WoolInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: Down/Feather [LEGAL: Do Not Use]Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: Shape: SquarePattern: Solid ColorPillow Set: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: Modern & ContemporaryHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Product Care: Spot clean only; Line Dry; Iron Safe: NoWashing Method: Spot cleanDrying Method: Line dryIron Safe : NoLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseAreas of Support: BackSpefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: DIN EN 12935 Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: NOMITE Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoReduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoMade Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: EuroLatex ECO-Standard: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 4" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 4" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 22" H x 22" W x 4" D): 22Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 4" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 4" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 22" H x 22" W x 4" D): 22Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 4" D): 4Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 4" D): 5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 22" H x 22" W x 4" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 4" D, 20" H x 20" W x 4" D): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 22" H x 22" W x 4" D): 3Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Size: 18" H x 18" W x 4" D, Color: Taupe