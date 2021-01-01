Loft Lyfe Miriam Black Ottoman Upholstered Velvet

Featuring an all-over intricate basket weave design, this square ottoman is sure to boast class and style to any interior space. Constructed with sturdy yet sultry velvet fabric and high density foam to add plushness and luxury, this piece also features a sleek matte metal base to add sophistication and edge to your home. This ottoman can stand alone or be styled as a pair for additional seating. It is also available in multiple color options to blend in or stand out effortlessly in any room. Color: Black.