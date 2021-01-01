From mibasics
Miria Glass Sides Coffee Table Wenge - miBasics
Advertisement
Live lavishly and enjoy the sight of this two-toned coffee table in your living room or home office. The combination of materials is almost architectural and a powerful declaration of your intelligent character. The soft wenge, with an angled edge and tinted glass frame clash wonderfully with warm oak finished shelves. The intricately designed platforms present abundant storage space. Fill it with extravagant decor items and wisely selected magazine subscriptions.