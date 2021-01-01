Christopher Knight Home Miranda Velvet 3 Seater Sofa, Emerald, Dark Brown

MODERN GLAM: Our sofa showcases smooth velvet textures and jewel-like colors that pair seamlessly with clean, straight lines for a luxurious modern glam look. Complemented with a curvaceous shell design and minimalistic structure, this sofa brings a sleek touch to any decor. CHANNEL STITCHING: The channel stitching in the backrest and arms offers an extra touch of sophistication that provides a smooth design. The straight stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. VELVET: Our velvet is 100% polyester, featuring a featherlike softness and unique sheen. With a built-in resistance to wrinkles and outstanding durability, this velvet is hands down the best option amongst velvets. TONAL PIPING: The edges of the armrests are complemented with refined tonal piping, giving this piece an extra boost of style. This adds a dash of texture to its generously upholstered surface. BIRCH WOOD LEGS: This sofa is supported by beautifully tapered birch wood legs which offer an attractive look and durable structure. Its fine grain takes stains well, giving this piece a gorgeous finish. Ships in several boxes, may ship separately