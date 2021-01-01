From wyndham collection
Miranda 42 Inch Single Bathroom Vanity in Dark Gray, White Carrara Marble Countertop, Undermount Square Sink, Brushed Nickel Trim
Advertisement
Constructed of environmentally friendly zero emissions plywood and veneer, engineered for durability and to prevent warping. Unique and striking contemporary floor standing design Fully-extending undermount 3D adjustable soft-close drawer slides. Minimal assembly required. Deep Dovetailed drawers. Fully-extending undermount soft-close drawer slides. Concealed soft-close door hinges White Carrara Marble counter includes 3" backsplash. Countertop with porcelain undermount square sink(s) is drilled for single-hole faucet mounts Faucet(s) not included. Metal exterior hardware with brushed nickel finish Two functional doors. Six functional drawers. Plenty of storage and counter space. 2-Year Limited Warranty, Weight: 282.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Wyndham Collection