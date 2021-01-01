From wyndham collection

Miranda 42 Inch Single Bathroom Vanity in Dark Gray, White Carrara Marble Countertop, Undermount Square Sink, Brushed Nickel Trim

$1,528.00
In stock
Description

Constructed of environmentally friendly zero emissions plywood and veneer, engineered for durability and to prevent warping. Unique and striking contemporary floor standing design Fully-extending undermount 3D adjustable soft-close drawer slides. Minimal assembly required. Deep Dovetailed drawers. Fully-extending undermount soft-close drawer slides. Concealed soft-close door hinges White Carrara Marble counter includes 3" backsplash. Countertop with porcelain undermount square sink(s) is drilled for single-hole faucet mounts Faucet(s) not included. Metal exterior hardware with brushed nickel finish Two functional doors. Six functional drawers. Plenty of storage and counter space. 2-Year Limited Warranty, Weight: 282.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Wyndham Collection

