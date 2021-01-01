From it's a 10
It's a 10 Miracle Moist Shampoo
It\xe2\x80\x99s a 10 Miracle Moisture Shampoo is a shampoo like no other. Packed with 10 (Count\xe2\x80\x99em! They\xe2\x80\x99re listed right on the bottle!) super-important nutrients that your hair needs to remain healthy, this amazing shampoo also de-tangles, enhances color, restores moisture balance and improves elasticity. Key ingredients such as Vitamin C and aloe vera extract help soften and hydrate your hair, leaving it silky smooth with shimmering shine! \xe2\x80\xa2 Loaded with all-natural nourishing botanical extracts \xe2\x80\xa2 Detangles \xe2\x80\xa2 Smooths texture \xe2\x80\xa2 Enhances color \xe2\x80\xa2 Shines