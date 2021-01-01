From everly quinn
Mira Glam And Luxe Velvet Fabric Upholstered Gold Finished Metal Lounge Chair(Grey)
Advertisement
Upgrade your leisure time with the elegance and luxury of this accent lounge armchair. A striking silhouette and open-design combine with soft, stain resistant performance velvet fabric and dense foam padding for style and comfort that luxuriates the seating experience. This collection is a visually impactful living room, entryway, or lounge area accent chair with cut-away armrests and splayed birch wood legs featuring gold metal sleeves for an elevated, modern design.