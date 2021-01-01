Elements MIR029D-60 Compton Collection Arched 22 x 30 Inch Bathroom Vanity Mirror Walnut Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror

Elements MIR029D-60 Compton Collection Arched 22 x 30 Inch Bathroom Vanity Mirror Compton Collection 22 x 30 Inch Bathroom Vanity MirrorThis fashionable portrait hung Elements Bathroom Vanity Mirror with its arched design is a perfect complement to any bathroom or vanity. From the Compton Collection, this 22" x 30" walnut reed-frame mirror with beveled glass projects the same quality and class as the person looking into it.Vanity Mirror: Designed to accompany the Elements vanity (VAN029E,VAN029-48E,orVAN029D-60E), this mirror looks great as either part of a vanity set, or as a standalone accessory. Features:Beveled Glass Corresponds with vanity VAN029E, VAN029-48E, VAN029D-60EProduct Materials: MDFSpecifications:Length: 22"Height: 30"The beautiful, distinctive styles of Bath Elements vanities and mirrors comes to you from Hardware Resources, a premier manufacturer of fine decorative cabinet hardware and wood products that help bring together and accentuate the look and feel of any design space. Bathroom Mirror Walnut