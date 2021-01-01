Minuet Chandelier by Huxe - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (MTH2120463)

The Minuet Chandelier by Huxe enlivens indoor spaces with an elegant mid-century presence. Anchored by a smooth circular canopy, it dispatches a long, slender stem downward to a sleek, flat-sided assembly of metal branches that arc out to place a series of single lights pointed downward. Each lamp sits inside a small dish housing, surrounded by a broad, globe shade of opal glass that resembles a small bough laden with ripe fruit, extending a warm glow around the fixture. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Finish: Black