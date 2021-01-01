Modway Minu Distressed Floral Lattice 5x8 Area Rug in Black, Yellow and Orange

BOHEMIAN RUG - A chic, trendy twist on a traditional classic, the floral lattice pattern on this contemporary area rug are veiled by a distressed dappled design, creating a lived-in, bohemian lookEASY MAINTENANCE - This machine-woven area rug features a polyester microfiber construction that is exquisitely soft providing a plush, cozy feeling underfootFLAT WEAVE PILE - Perfect for sprawling out during playtime or game night, the high-density pile of this contemporary rug makes it ideal for lounge rooms, bedrooms, family rooms, and playroomsLASTING CONSTRUCTION - A strong jute backing provides a natural grip, extending the life of this indoor rug. Beautifully detailed, this lasting rug effortlessly pulls a room togetherINSTANT UPDATE - Pairing style and function, this Moroccan trellis area rug transforms any space. Its versatile design complements a variety of décors including modern, contemporary, and eclectic