Minton Natural Feathers 18" Napkin

Perfect prints for any and all occasions at homes, hotels and restaurants alikeFeatures:Milliken signature fabric is both elegant and durableSustainably created and manufactured here in the USEngineered to resist stain absorption and lintingPerfect prints for any and all occasions at homes, hotels and restaurants alikeProduct Type: NapkinSet Size: 12Placemat Material: Napkin Material: PolyesterCharger Material: Doily Material: Material: PolyesterColor: Saddle Brown/Burly woodShape: SquarePattern: AbstractHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRecommended Wash Type: Machine WashableRecommended Cleaning Method: Product Care: Wash in warm soapy water on a normal wash cycle with a cold rinse. Do not use softeners, bleach or waxes, as they will addect the absorbency of the fabric. Tumble-dry on low. Light iron touch up as needed.Water Resistant: Stain Resistant: YesIron Safe: YesAnti-Wrinkle: NoReversible: Handmade: YesLead Free: Country of Origin: United StatesNapkins Included: YesNumber of Napkins: Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoDimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 18Thickness: 1Overall Product Weight: 1.45Napkin Width - Side to Side: 18Napkin Length - Front to Back: 18Assembly:Warranty: