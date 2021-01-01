Minton 2 - Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant

Features:Solid brass 90-degree hang-straight swivel for sloped ceilings includedOuter sockets are adjustable with solid brass swivels that have locking teethFixture Design: Kitchen IslandFixture Shape: LinearNumber of Lights: 2Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: AmbientFinish: Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type (Shade Color: Matte White Cased): FrostedGlass Type (Shade Color: Clear): TransparentGlass Type (Shade Color: Smoked): ColorfulGlass Type (Shade Color: Seedy): SeededWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: NoSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: 2EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: YesBulb Type (Bulb Type: 60 Watt Vintage Incandescent Bulb): IncandescentWattage: 60Bulb Type (Bulb Type: 3.5 Watt Vintage LED Bulb): LEDIncandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): 296Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Shape Code: A19Bulb Color: AmberColor Temperature (Kelvin): 3000Rated Bulb Life: 3000Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: In order to maintain the finish, they recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Hanging Method: RodDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: BeachSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesADA Compliant: NoETL Listed: YescETL Listed: YesUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: cUL Listed: YesCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 9.4Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 0.75Canopy Width - Side to Side: 4.5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 4.5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: 135.5Overall Min Height: 10Body Height - Top to Bottom: 5.125Body Width - Side to Side: 20Body Depth - Front to Back: 3.375Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 5.75Shade W