Mint Instant Print Digital Camera White with Eva Case AMZASK10SP02W
Best Quality Guranteed. Awesome handheld device lets you take 16-megapixel photographs & print instantly on 2x3 sticky-back paper Innovative zero ink technology theres no need for pricy toner zinc Cartridges combine paper & ink all Packs available in 20 30 or 50 sheets Unique vertical orientation modern design lets you snap upright just like a smartphone A mode for every mood simple operation Choose from vibrant color Black & White or vintage effect What you get 1 mint camera 20 sheets zink paper 1 Neoprene pouch 1 clothespin frame 1 LED string lights 6 pcs magnet set 2 magnetic photo frames 6 magnetic picture frames 1 Photo booth kit