From konica minolta
Minolta MN80NV-BK Full HD 1080p IR Night Vision Camcorder (Black)
Captures 1080p full HD videoTakes 24.0-megapixel still photos18x digital zoomBuilt-in infrared sensor with 35 ft. range illuminates the dark to capture images more clearly11 intelligent scene modes cover a wide variety of shooting situations3 in., 262k, HVGA touchscreen monitor to easily compose shots and review photosSDHC Card slot supports up to 32 GBAntishake image stabilization helps eliminate blur and camera shake to capture images in high speed and low lightPhoto burst, white balance, self-timer, filter effects, and TV outputIncludes USB cable, HDMI cable, battery, lens cap, 16 GB SDHC Card, pouch, AC adapter, instruction manual, and warranty cardBlack