From goddess garden
Minolta MD Lens to Sony E Adapter for Minolta Rokkor MDMC SLR Lens to Sony NEX EMount Camera Body
Advertisement
High-tolerance precision craftsmanship; Infinity Focus Allowed. Smooth surface for Effortless Mount, solid fit and no harm to your equipment. Anodized aluminum construction. Diaphragm control of the lens is set manually. Compatible Cameras (Including, but not limited to): Sony NEX-3 NEX-3C NEX-3N NEX-5 NEX-5C NEX-5N NEX-5R NEX5T NEX6 NEX7 NEX-F3 a6000 a5000 a3500 a3000 Alpha A7 A7R NEX-VG10 VG20 etc NOTE: This adapter will NOT fit on the Sony a7S, a7 II, a7S II, and a7R II. Note: This lens adapter will NOT fit on the Sony a7, a7S, a7 II, a7S II, a7R II and other Sony camera that with PLASTIC BAYONET